BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the January 15th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BWAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on BrainsWay from $8.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BrainsWay by 130.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in BrainsWay by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 47.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWAY stock remained flat at $1.90 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 133,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,266. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.97.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 36.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

