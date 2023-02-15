Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,536,200 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 2,267,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 160.5 days.

Brambles Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BMBLF remained flat at $8.24 during trading hours on Wednesday. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. Brambles has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.00.

About Brambles

Brambles Ltd. engages in the development of supply chain logistics solutions, focusing on the provision of reusable pallets and containers. The firm serves the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, automotive, and general manufacturing industries. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, and Corporate.

