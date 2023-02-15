Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,536,200 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 2,267,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 160.5 days.

Brambles Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BMBLF remained flat at $8.24 during trading hours on Wednesday. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. Brambles has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.00.

Get Brambles alerts:

About Brambles

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Brambles Ltd. engages in the development of supply chain logistics solutions, focusing on the provision of reusable pallets and containers. The firm serves the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, automotive, and general manufacturing industries. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.