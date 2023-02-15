Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,480,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the January 15th total of 15,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BRF by 64.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BRF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRFS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,400,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,091,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. BRF has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.68.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.45.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

