Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 624,100 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 573,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bright Green Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BGXX opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. Bright Green has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bright Green

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGXX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bright Green in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Green in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Bright Green in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Bright Green in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Bright Green by 571.8% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 239,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 204,245 shares during the last quarter. 8.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the propagation, cultivation, and manufacturing of cannabis products. It intends to offer cannabis products, including cannabis flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape pens, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

Further Reading

