Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 586,900 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 525,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bright Minds Biosciences Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of DRUG traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.73. 85,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,229. Bright Minds Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10.

Get Bright Minds Biosciences alerts:

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Bright Minds Biosciences

About Bright Minds Biosciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bright Minds Biosciences stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:DRUG Get Rating ) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,860 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 2.44% of Bright Minds Biosciences worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.