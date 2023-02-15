Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Short Interest Up 23.2% in January

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the January 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHFAN stock opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.44.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 10th were issued a $0.3359 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

