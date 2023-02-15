British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.7006 per share on Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

British American Tobacco has a dividend payout ratio of 57.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BTI stock opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $47.24.

Institutional Trading of British American Tobacco

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTI. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 83,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,778,000 after buying an additional 340,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.