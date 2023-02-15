British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the January 15th total of 4,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

NYSE:BTI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.94. 4,588,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,483,191. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average is $39.24. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86.

British American Tobacco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.696 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of British American Tobacco

Several research firms have weighed in on BTI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 1,025.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

