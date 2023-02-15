BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $12,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo by 196.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $95.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.06. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $106.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

