BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $13.50 Million Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.19% of Lincoln Electric worth $13,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.75.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

LECO opened at $174.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.62. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $174.65.

In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $899,249.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,134.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,692,940.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,525.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $899,249.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,134.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,989,248 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.