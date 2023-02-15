BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $9.95 Million Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,066 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Stantec were worth $9,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,031,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,997,000 after buying an additional 517,563 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Stantec by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,998,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,520,000 after acquiring an additional 368,126 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Stantec by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 361,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,955,000 after acquiring an additional 36,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

STN stock opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.80. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Stantec, Inc is engaged in the provision of general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings, Energy & Resources, Environment Services, Infrastructure, and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

