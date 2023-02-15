BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 7,572 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 107.1% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 35.2% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 75,106 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,683,000 after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,102 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,895 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $359.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $409.16.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

