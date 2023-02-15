BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,167 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,192,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,539,000 after purchasing an additional 101,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,038,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,205,000 after purchasing an additional 322,522 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,883,000 after purchasing an additional 261,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,833,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,210,000 after purchasing an additional 19,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $224.59 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $93.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.14.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

