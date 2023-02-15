BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 10,634 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,634 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 3.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,625,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Accenture by 10.9% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Accenture by 4.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 597,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,967,000 after purchasing an additional 24,630 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 5.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 137,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.79.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $284.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $345.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

