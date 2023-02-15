BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 15,946 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,490 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 15,946 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 101,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $6,959,846.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $14,062,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $6,959,846.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $14,062,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,934 shares of company stock worth $16,319,488 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $169.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $169.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.92.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.14.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

