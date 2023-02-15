BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 25,741 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,741 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $10,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 80.5% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 9.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 10.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 141,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 13.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 25.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BKI opened at $63.60 on Wednesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Black Knight Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKI shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.