BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 52,586 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,586 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.44% of Colliers International Group worth $16,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

CIGI opened at $118.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.66. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.16 and a twelve month high of $156.91.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 29.13%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

