Brixmor Property Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

Brixmor Property Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Brixmor Property Group has a payout ratio of 114.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $308.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.70 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth $205,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

