Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 3.2% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $39,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $1,095,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $598.96. 169,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,761. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $572.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $525.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $250.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.21.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

