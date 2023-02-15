Brokerages Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) PT at $15.56

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRK. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Jim L. Turner bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,997.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 14,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at about $51,870,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 36.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,309 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 485.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,071,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 888,106 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,619,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,338,000 after purchasing an additional 872,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 5,625.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 873,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 858,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

CRK stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.