Brokerages Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) PT at $15.56

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.56.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRK. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources
In other Comstock Resources news, Director Jim L. Turner bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,997.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 14,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources
Comstock Resources Trading Up 0.2 %
CRK stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.28.
Comstock Resources Company Profile
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.