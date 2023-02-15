Brokerages Set Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Target Price at C$200.25

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$201.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNV. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. CIBC raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$206.00 to C$204.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$224.00 to C$247.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$181.50 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$151.08 and a 12-month high of C$216.32. The company has a current ratio of 24.34, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of C$34.79 billion and a PE ratio of 33.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$189.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$176.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

In other news, Director Thomas Albanese sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.75, for a total transaction of C$3,814,914.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at C$3,338,049.75. In other news, Director Thomas Albanese sold 20,000 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$190.75, for a total transaction of C$3,814,914.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at C$3,338,049.75. Also, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 5,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$193.66, for a total value of C$1,148,791.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,831 shares in the company, valued at C$42,959,791.46. Insiders sold a total of 38,432 shares of company stock worth $7,401,205 over the last ninety days.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

