Brokerages Set Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Target Price at $18.21

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.21.

PK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Compass Point lowered their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 344.83%.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PK. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 143.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 851.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,821.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Articles

