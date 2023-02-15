Brokerages Set Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Target Price at $38.93

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.93.

Several research firms have commented on PRVA. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Privia Health Group stock opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. Privia Health Group has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $44.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $482,325.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,790,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,856,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $482,325.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,790,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,856,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 285,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $6,430,209.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,887,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,821,232.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,598,757 shares of company stock worth $81,448,340. 57.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $382,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

