Brokerages Set TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Target Price at $123.63

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $102.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.24 and its 200-day moving average is $96.89. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 1.04%. Equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $822,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,148 shares in the company, valued at $15,953,868.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $119,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,033.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $822,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,953,868.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,192,794 shares of company stock worth $503,825,047 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.