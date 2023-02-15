Brokers Set Expectations for Capri Holdings Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capri in a report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.82. The consensus estimate for Capri’s current full-year earnings is $6.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Capri Stock Performance

CPRI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen lowered Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $51.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $71.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Trading of Capri

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Capri by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after buying an additional 102,439 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Articles

