Brokers Set Expectations for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates’ current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.22.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $166.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.13 and its 200-day moving average is $187.16. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $163.56 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading

