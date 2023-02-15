Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.07

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$48.07 and last traded at C$48.05, with a volume of 1160306 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$47.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$43.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.426 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.57%.

In other news, Senior Officer Lori Anne Pearson sold 42,376 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.22, for a total transaction of C$2,551,865.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 956,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$57,573,791.65. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Senior Officer Brian William Kingston sold 232,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.86, for a total value of C$14,593,403.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,199,547 shares in the company, valued at C$75,398,726.23. Also, Senior Officer Lori Anne Pearson sold 42,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.22, for a total transaction of C$2,551,865.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 956,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$57,573,791.65.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. It serves institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pension plans, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, insurance companies, and individual investors. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

