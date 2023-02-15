Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC) versus Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Critical Analysis

Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC – Get Rating) and Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Brookline Capital Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novozymes A/S has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Brookline Capital Acquisition and Novozymes A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookline Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Novozymes A/S 2 6 1 0 1.89

Valuation & Earnings

Novozymes A/S has a consensus target price of $430.00, indicating a potential upside of 759.48%. Given Novozymes A/S’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Novozymes A/S is more favorable than Brookline Capital Acquisition.

This table compares Brookline Capital Acquisition and Novozymes A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$480,000.00 N/A N/A Novozymes A/S $2.38 billion 4.78 $500.53 million N/A N/A

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Brookline Capital Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Brookline Capital Acquisition and Novozymes A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Capital Acquisition N/A -416.32% -4.75% Novozymes A/S 20.08% 26.96% 13.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.8% of Brookline Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Novozymes A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Brookline Capital Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Novozymes A/S beats Brookline Capital Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookline Capital Acquisition

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

