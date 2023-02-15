Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC) versus Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Critical Analysis

Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC – Get Rating) and Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.
Volatility & Risk
Brookline Capital Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novozymes A/S has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Brookline Capital Acquisition and Novozymes A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Brookline Capital Acquisition
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Novozymes A/S
|2
|6
|1
|0
|1.89
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Brookline Capital Acquisition and Novozymes A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookline Capital Acquisition
|N/A
|N/A
|-$480,000.00
|N/A
|N/A
|Novozymes A/S
|$2.38 billion
|4.78
|$500.53 million
|N/A
|N/A
Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Brookline Capital Acquisition.
Profitability
This table compares Brookline Capital Acquisition and Novozymes A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookline Capital Acquisition
|N/A
|-416.32%
|-4.75%
|Novozymes A/S
|20.08%
|26.96%
|13.00%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
51.8% of Brookline Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Novozymes A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Brookline Capital Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Novozymes A/S beats Brookline Capital Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Brookline Capital Acquisition
Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
About Novozymes A/S
Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
