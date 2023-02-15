Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,582,230 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,734 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $172,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PB has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

NYSE PB traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $75.54. The stock had a trading volume of 26,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,570. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.79. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.69 and a 52-week high of $78.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $346.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

See Also

