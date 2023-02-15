Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 402,783 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,931,775 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,783 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of TJX Companies worth $244,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.38. 407,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,329,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.61.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

