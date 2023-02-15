Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,395,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,131 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.51% of Chewy worth $196,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Chewy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,622,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,645,000 after acquiring an additional 89,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,326,000 after acquiring an additional 97,657 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Chewy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after acquiring an additional 856,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after purchasing an additional 112,753 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth $49,246,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $762,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $1,345,831.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 440,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,843,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $762,615.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 56,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,958 shares of company stock worth $10,171,541 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chewy Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of CHWY stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $48.66. The company had a trading volume of 380,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,499. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -957.61, a P/E/G ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.87. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $54.19.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Chewy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

See Also

