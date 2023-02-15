Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,767,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,043 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $154,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,957 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,436,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,750,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,530,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,553,436. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.65 and its 200 day moving average is $104.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

