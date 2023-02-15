Brown Advisory Inc. Has $764.28 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,958,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,837 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 1.5% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $764,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Danaher by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Shares of DHR traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $255.63. 229,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,367. The company has a market cap of $186.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.60 and its 200 day moving average is $268.67.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.36%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

