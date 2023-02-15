Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 445 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,058 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.26% of First Citizens BancShares worth $145,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th.

FCNCA stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $765.53. 6,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,413. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $774.23 and its 200 day moving average is $805.36. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $598.01 and a twelve month high of $885.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.94.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 19.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 90.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.45%.

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 1,600 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

