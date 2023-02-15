Brown Advisory Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 903,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,775,000 after buying an additional 74,405 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 422.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 89,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 72,125 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6,096.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 144,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,283,000 after acquiring an additional 142,476 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $138.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,933,756. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.44 and a 200-day moving average of $141.63. The company has a market capitalization of $327.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.