Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 174 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in Salesforce by 27.9% during the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 177,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,460,000 after purchasing an additional 38,623 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at $181,700,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.4% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,495 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 35.2% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 54,909 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,898,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $124,721.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,453,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $124,721.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,453,356.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,934 shares of company stock worth $16,319,488. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.14.

CRM traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $169.30. The company had a trading volume of 728,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,247,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 607.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.