BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BT Brands Price Performance

Shares of BT Brands stock remained flat at $0.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22. BT Brands has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.70.

