BTS Chain Trading Down 8.1% Over Last Week (BTSC)

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One BTS Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BTS Chain has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BTS Chain has a market capitalization of $95.28 million and approximately $444.15 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BTS Chain

BTS Chain’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BTS Chain is www.btschain.io.

BTS Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

