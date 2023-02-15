Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,025,574 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 1,876,611 shares.The stock last traded at $22.51 and had previously closed at $23.37.

BMBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.07 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bumble by 0.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Bumble by 50.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Bumble by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bumble by 8.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

