Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,025,574 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 1,876,611 shares.The stock last traded at $22.51 and had previously closed at $23.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BMBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.78.
Bumble Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.07 and a beta of 1.93.
Institutional Trading of Bumble
About Bumble
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bumble (BMBL)
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
- Is The Kraft Heinz Recovery Story Dead On Arrival?
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.