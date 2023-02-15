Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,482.00

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,482 ($30.13) and last traded at GBX 2,477.56 ($30.07), with a volume of 457517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,405 ($29.19).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,040 ($24.76) to GBX 2,200 ($26.71) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.67) to GBX 2,200 ($26.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($24.88) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,036 ($24.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of £9.44 billion and a PE ratio of 2,166.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,232.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,991.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a GBX 16.50 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.34%.

In other news, insider Debra L. Lee bought 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,374 ($28.82) per share, with a total value of £11,988.70 ($14,552.93). In other Burberry Group news, insider Julie Brown sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,150 ($26.10), for a total value of £344,000 ($417,577.08). Also, insider Debra L. Lee bought 505 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,374 ($28.82) per share, with a total value of £11,988.70 ($14,552.93).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

