Cadence Bank Acquires 322 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,591 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for about 1.0% of Cadence Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cadence Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 701 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.14.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $133.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.66 and a 200 day moving average of $126.95.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

