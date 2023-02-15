Cadence Bank Buys 4,140 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,585 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $229.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The stock has a market cap of $431.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.63.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

