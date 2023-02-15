Cadence Bank Buys 4,140 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,585 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of V opened at $229.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The stock has a market cap of $431.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.63.
Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.
About Visa
Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).
