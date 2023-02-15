Cadence Bank Has $52.64 Million Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Cadence Bank lowered its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,496,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Murphy Oil comprises 5.5% of Cadence Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cadence Bank owned 0.96% of Murphy Oil worth $52,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Murphy Oil Stock Up 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.