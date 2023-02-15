Cadence Bank Has $6.36 Million Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 37.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TTE opened at $64.88 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $169.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.529 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.12) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.03) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.58.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

