Cadence Bank Purchases 1,989 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cadence Bank boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 78,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.1 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.19. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 163.27%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.