Cadence Bank Purchases Shares of 10,432 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cadence Bank purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,563 shares of company stock worth $28,768,062. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $352.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $328.72 and a 200-day moving average of $302.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

