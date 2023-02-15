Cadence Bank Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cadence Bank raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,394 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cadence Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cadence Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.41.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,545. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $132.34 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $173.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $147.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

