Cadence Bank Sells 32,261 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cadence Bank decreased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,261 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Nutrien by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 698,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,808 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,680,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 260,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,743,000 after purchasing an additional 61,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE:NTR opened at $76.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.16. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nutrien Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $65.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nutrien from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.78.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

