Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Raised to $222.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $222.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.31.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $199.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.84. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $199.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,350 shares of company stock worth $27,919,671 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

