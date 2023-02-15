Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Short Interest Up 12.1% in January

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 5,030,000 shares. Currently, 13.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 980,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $64,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,166.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Cal-Maine Foods stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.00. 221,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,399. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $65.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day moving average is $56.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.05.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 55.67%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Featured Stories

